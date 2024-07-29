RealPage lawsuit: Can tenants recover 15-21% of their rent since 2016 if they join?

Answer: Maybe. Based on the claims made by Mason LLP, a law firm known for its experience in mass arbitration and class action lawsuits, current and past tenants who sign up and join the price-fixing antitrust lawsuit against RealPage and their property management company may potentially recover between 15-21% of their apartment rent paid since 2016.

Mass arbitration firms such as Mason LLP base their estimates on the alleged 5-7% overcharge implemented by multifamily landlords throughout the U.S. since 2016, based off of RealPage’s YieldStar software product, combined with the Sherman Anti-Trust Act’s provision for treble damages. This suggests that for an average renter, this could amount to a recovery of around $5,184 in compensation before the deduction of legal fees and costs.



RealPage Lawsuit Update

Several mass arbitration law firms in 2024 are now pursuing direct action claims on behalf of apartment/condo renters against RealPage. They are taking a different approach to this lawsuit compared to the main class actions.

In simple terms, instead of joining the big group lawsuit where everyone is lumped together, they’re preparing to file separate lawsuits for each individual renter/plaintiff who becomes their client. This strategy is called “direct action.”

In a class action, it’s like everyone affected joins one big team and gets an equal share of whatever is won. But with direct action claims, these specialist law firms are essentially creating individual teams for each of their clients. They believe this approach might lead to a higher settlement amount for each renter/plaintiff that was affected.

By handling cases one-by-one, law firms such as Mason LLP hope to focus on the specific details of each renter’s situation. This could potentially lead to higher compensation payout for their clients compared to what they might get in the class action, where individual circumstances might get lost in the crowd.

It’s important to note that while this approach might have potential benefits, it also comes with its own risks and challenges. The potential for a higher settlement must be weighed against factors such as individual case strength, time investment, and possible legal costs.

How Can I Join the Lawsuit and Claim Compensation?

If you have lived in a property managed by one of the defendants or another company using RealPage’s revenue management service to set rental prices anytime since 2016, you may be affected by this rental housing price-fixing/rent-fixing case.

This case affects renters in several states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.

Why This Litigation is Likely to Be Successful for Plaintiff Payouts?

By all indications, this “cartel/collusion” type case against RealPage has the potential to result in substantial settlements and payouts:

Extensive Investigation: As of July 2024, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is conducting thorough civil and criminal probes into RealPage, indicating the merit of allegations of collusion and price-fixing.

State-Level Investigations: State attorneys general, including those from D.C., Arizona, and North Carolina, have launched probes and lawsuits against RealPage and major landlords.

Multiple Legal Fronts: The case is pursued on various fronts, including DOJ suits, criminal investigations, class-action lawsuits, and specialist law firm claims, increasing pressure on RealPage.

Antitrust Implications: The DOJ’s focus on potential antitrust violations suggests serious market manipulation, often resulting in significant penalties and damages.

Widespread Impact: The allegations impact many renters, leading to a large class of plaintiffs and potentially larger settlements or judgments.

Treble Damages: Under the Sherman Act, if RealPage is found liable, they could pay up to three times the actual damages, significantly increasing the payout.

Direct Action Approach: Mason LLP’s strategy of pursuing individual claims rather than a class action could lead to higher settlements for renters.

Estimated Overcharges: Claims that renters were overcharged by 5-7% since 2016 provide a basis for calculating significant damages.

Government Involvement: DOJ participation and support lend credibility to the claims and may increase the likelihood of a favorable outcome for renters.

Ongoing Industry Scrutiny: The Biden administration’s focus on anti-competitive practices, including in housing, suggests alignment with broader regulatory priorities.



Who are the Defendants (Landlords and Management Companies) Accused of Price-Fixing their rent?

Below is a list of affected “Lessor Defendants” that used RealPage’s rent setting software. There are likely more, but this is the list we currently have based on our research at IsThatLegal.org, including property management companies and apartment complex owners:

Alliance Residential Company

AMLI Residential

Apartment Income REIT Corp

Apartment Management Consultants LLC

Asset Living, LLC

Avenue5 Residential, LLC

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

BH Management Services, LLC

Bozzuto Management Company

Camden Property Trust

CONAM Management Corporation

Cortland Partners, LLC

Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.

CWS Apartment Homes, LLC

Equity Residential

Essex Property Trust, Inc.

FPI Management, Inc.

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC

Highmark Residential, LLC

Lincoln Property Company

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.

Mission Rock Residential, LLC

The Morgan Group Inc.

Morgan Properties, LLC

Park Towne Place Apartment Homes

Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

Prometheus Real Estate Group, Inc.

RPM Living, LLC

Sares Regis Group

Security Properties Inc.

The Irvine Company, LLC

The Sterling Apartment Homes

Thrive Communities Management, LLC

UDR, Inc.

WinnCompanies, LLC

ZRS Management, LLC

Renter/Tenant FAQs Regarding Compensation:

What type of compensation can I expect if the antitrust lawsuits are successful? You can expect financial compensation, which might include refunds for overpaid rents, punitive damages, and possibly other monetary awards decided by the court.

How will the compensation/settlement be calculated? Compensation is typically based on the extent of overcharges experienced, the duration you were affected, and any other financial harm caused by the price fixing.

When can I expect to receive compensation? The timeline for receiving compensation can vary, but it usually occurs after the lawsuit is resolved and any appeals are completed, which can take several months to years.

Are there any fees or costs I will be responsible for? Legal fees and administrative costs might be deducted from the compensation amount, but details vary based on the agreement with the representing law firm. Almost all mass arbitration and class action law firms work on a contingency fee basis, which means that the payment of fees and costs is “contingent” upon whether they obtain any recovery on your behalf. If there is no monetary award, you will not be obligated to pay any attorneys’ fees or costs.

Is the compensation taxable? Compensation could be taxable; it’s advisable to consult with a tax professional to understand the specific implications.

Renter/Tenant Questions Regarding How to Sign Up:

Am I eligible to join the antitrust lawsuit? Eligibility typically includes being a tenant who rented a property affected by the price-fixing practices and antitrust violations during a specified period.

What documents or evidence do I need to provide? You might need to provide lease agreements, rent payment records, and any communication with your landlord and/or property management company related to rental rates.

How do I officially join the lawsuit? You can join by contacting the law firm handling the case, filling out any required forms, and submitting necessary documentation.

Do I need to hire my own lawyer? Generally, you do not need to hire your own lawyer if you join a class action lawsuit, as the representing firm will handle the case on behalf of all plaintiffs.

What happens after I sign up? After signing up, you will receive updates on the case’s progress and may need to participate in providing further information or testimony.

Can I withdraw from the lawsuit if I change my mind? Yes, you can usually withdraw from the lawsuit, but it’s important to understand any potential consequences or deadlines for opting out.

Will my participation be confidential? Participation is typically confidential, though some information might become public record during court proceedings.



If you have rented an apartment or single-family or multifamily property managed by one of the defendants or another company using RealPage’s revenue management service to set rental prices anytime since 2016, you may be affected and you can complete this form to sign up for the lawsuit.

