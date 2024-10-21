Change Healthcare lawsuit: How much compensation is available from a class action sign-up?

If you’ve received notification from Change Healthcare about their 2024 data breach, you might be wondering what steps to take next and how much compensation you could be eligible for. As well as how to sign up and join the class action lawsuit.

There are basically three ways to pursue compensation from this large-scale cyber attack:

Class Action Lawsuit: Traditional class action suits allow a group of individuals to sue a defendant collectively. Several notable law firms in the U.S. are pursuing this strategy which can address widespread harm efficiently, however individual payouts are often lower than expected.

Mass Action Lawsuit: This strategy involves multiple plaintiffs filing individual lawsuits that are handled collectively by the same law firm. Mass action combines the efficiency of class actions with the personalized attention of individual cases, potentially leading to higher compensation.

Individual Lawsuit: Filing a lawsuit on your own can be time-consuming and costly but allows for personalized representation.

Change Healthcare Data Breach Lawsuit Sign-Up

If you received an official letter or email notification from Change Healthcare about the data breach/cyber attack in 2024, you can join the mass action lawsuit by filling out this form.

Mason LLP is leading the charge in mass action for data breach cases in the U.S. and is actively involved in the Change Healthcare / UnitedHealth breach.

Why Take Action and Sue Change Healthcare?

The scale and magnitude of the Change Healthcare data breach cannot be overstated, as it is one of the largest medical data breaches in history.. It has potentially exposed over 100 million Americans to severe risks of medical identity theft, identity theft and financial loss.

Stolen Social Security numbers and personal details can be used to open credit accounts or take out loans in victims names, resulting in debts of thousands of dollars. Beyond financial losses, affected individuals may spend countless hours—valued at hundreds or even thousands of dollars in lost wages—trying to restore their credit and secure their personal information.

Additionally, victims could face unauthorized charges if criminals use their stolen information to obtain medical services or file fraudulent insurance claims. For example, an individual might discover fraudulent medical expenses amounting to $10,000 billed to their insurance, leading to increased premiums or denial of legitimate claims.

This breach not only jeopardizes financial stability but also poses a significant threat to personal privacy and peace of mind, which is why many victims are seeking to sue Change Healthcare and hold them accountable for their actions.

Why Mass Action May Result in a Larger Payout

We’ve seen mass action lawsuits becoming a powerful alternative to traditional class actions, particularly in cases involving cases like the one experienced in 2024 by Change Healthcare–one of the largest medical data breaches in history. Here’s why mass action might be the optimal choice for you, the plaintiff:

Personalized Representation

Unlike class actions, where all plaintiffs are treated as a single entity, mass action allows each plaintiff’s unique circumstances to be considered. This means your specific damages—such as the extent of your data compromised or any financial losses you incurred (for example, losses due to identity theft, credit or insurance fraud, reputational damage from publicly disclosed medical information, among many others)—are individually assessed.

Higher Settlement Potential

Mass action lawsuits often result in more substantial settlements for individuals compared to class actions. Since each case is evaluated on its own merits, there’s a greater opportunity for higher compensation. I.e., based on the damages each individual suffered and its impact on their life and lifestyle.

Faster and More Efficient

While mass actions involve multiple individual cases, they benefit from collective efficiency. Law firms can streamline the process by utilizing similar evidence and legal arguments across cases, potentially leading to faster resolutions than individual lawsuits.

Q: What about the United Healthcare breach? A: UnitedHealth Group owns Change Healthcare, and the 2024 hack may affect United Healthcare customers. If additional lawsuits arise, you can sign up for the United Healthcare class action suit as well with the help of the law firm handling your case. Q: How do I join the class action lawsuit against Change Healthcare ? A: You can easily join by filling out the Change Healthcare data breach lawsuit sign-up form provided here or at the end of this page.

How to Join the Change Healthcare Lawsuit

If you’re affected by the Change Healthcare data breach and want to pursue compensation, follow these steps to see if you qualify to sue this healthcare company for their data breach:

Confirm Your Eligibility: Verify that you received an official letter or other notification from Change Healthcare about the data breach.

If unsure, contact them or check their data breach info page online. Gather Necessary Documentation: Collect any communications from Change / United Healthcare regarding the breach.

Document any suspicious activity or identity theft incidents.

Keep records of time and money spent addressing the breach. Sign Up for the Class Action Action Lawsuit / Mass Action Lawsuit: Complete the Change Healthcare lawsuit claim form provided by Mason LLP.

Provide accurate personal information, details of how you were affected, and any supporting documents. Consult with Your Legal Team: Law firms specializing in data breach litigation such as Mason LLP can guide you through the process.

Firms handling this case operate on a contingency fee basis, meaning you pay nothing upfront and only pay if they win your case. Stay Informed: Keep in regular contact with your legal team once you’ve sued and joined the class action suit / mass action siit.

Monitor updates regarding the lawsuit and any settlement offers from Change Healthcare.

How Much Compensation Might Be Available?

While exact amounts can’t be predicted for everyone who signs up and joins the lawsuit, compensation in data breach cases may include:

Reimbursement : For out-of-pocket expenses related to the breach.

: For out-of-pocket expenses related to the breach. Damages for Time Spent : Compensation for time addressing the breach’s consequences.

: Compensation for time addressing the breach’s consequences. Credit Monitoring Services : Provision of services to protect against future identity theft.

: Provision of services to protect against future identity theft. Emotional Distress: In some cases, damages for stress or anxiety caused by the breach.

The important thing to keep in mind is that mass action lawsuits can yield higher individual settlements compared to class actions, where payouts might be minimal ($5-20 per plaintiff is something we’ve seen over and over again with typical class actions)

Join the Change Healthcare Lawsuit and Claim Compensation

If you’ve been affected by the 2024 data hack/breach, you may be entitled to join and claim compensation for the exposure of your personal information, private data and HIPPA-protected medical records and any resulting damages arising from the breach.

If you received a letter or email notification from Change Healthcare or United Healthcare about the data breach, you can join the mass action lawsuit by filling out this claim form.