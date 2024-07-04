AT&T data breach lawsuit: Can you actually receive a $750 settlement?

Answer: Maybe. If you’re a current or former AT&T customer whose Personally Identifiable Information (PII) was compromised in the breach, you may be entitled to significant compensation in a class action lawsuit.

Lawsuit Update: California residents, in particular, could be eligible for up to a $750 settlement amount under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Eligibility and compensation amounts can vary based on the specific impact of the exfiltration of your personal and financial data.

How Can I Claim Compensation?

To claim compensation, you may need to join a class-action lawsuit or file an individual claim. Or you can do nothing and await the legal proceedings.

We’ve seen several prominent law firms take action in response to the 2024 AT&T data breach by filing class action lawsuits on behalf of affected customers in the U.S. These firms are actively seeking to hold AT&T accountable for the data breach / hack and to secure compensation for impacted individuals, up to $750 per victim and possibly more.

Gibbs Law Group, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, Barnes Law Group, Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, and DiCello Levitt LLP are jointly representing plaintiffs in a class action suit against AT&T.

Beasley Allen has also initiated a class action lawsuit on behalf of affected customers in efforts to increase settlement totals. Labaton Keller Sucharow is also investigating private arbitration claims against AT&T for California residents.

AT&T Data Breach 2024 Lawsuit Compensation Form

You can submit your AT&T lawsuit compensation claim form to the administrator to prove that you are entitled to part of the settlement if your personal data was compromised in the AT&T data breach. It’s free to start a claim and takes less than 2 minutes. You can start by filling out this contact form.

Note: When working with a lawyer, be aware of the statute of limitations for data breach claims in your state. Provide any evidence of your AT&T account, breach notifications received, and documentation of related expenses or identity theft incidents.

What Types of Compensation Are Available?

Potential settlement Dollar amounts may include reimbursement for financial losses, free credit monitoring services, identity theft protection, and in some cases, statutory damages. Some lawsuits are also seeking compensation for the time and effort spent dealing with the aftermath of the hack/breach.

How Much of a Settlement Can I Expect?

The final settlement amount can vary widely depending on factors such as your location, the extent of damages you’ve suffered, and the outcome of legal proceedings. While California residents may be eligible for up to $750, actual amounts could be lower or higher based on individual circumstances and the overall resolution of claims against AT&T. As for the question of “how much of a settlement can I get,” we won’t know until this lawsuit proceeds through the judicial system.

What Evidence Do I Need to Provide?

You may need to provide evidence of your AT&T account, any notification you received about the breach, and documentation of any financial losses or identity theft incidents related to the breach. Keep records of time spent addressing the breach’s impact and any associated expenses.

What Legal Steps Should I Take?

Consider consulting with a lawyer experienced in data breach cases. They can help you understand your rights, assess the strength of your claim, and determine whether joining a class action or pursuing individual legal action is most appropriate for your situation. You can start a claim here which takes less than 2 minutes.

What is AT&T Offering Currently?

At the moment (July 2024), ATT is offering is a suggestion for users to change their password and such, which can be found at www.att.com/accountsafety. AT&T has also stated it will offer credit monitoring at its expense where applicable. However, this may not be sufficient to cover all potential damages. It’s important to understand your rights and explore all available options for settlement beyond what AT&T is voluntarily offering.

Are There Deadlines for Filing Claims?

While specific deadlines haven’t been widely publicized, it’s crucial to act promptly. Statutes of limitations for data breach claims vary by state and can impact your eligibility for compensation. Consulting with a lawyer early can help ensure you don’t miss important deadlines.

Will My Claim and Settlement Affect My Relationship with AT&T?

Pursuing compensation should not negatively impact your service with AT&T. Consumer protection laws generally prohibit retaliation against customers for exercising their legal rights. However, if you have concerns, discuss them with your class action lawyer who can provide guidance specific to your situation.

What You Can Do Next:

Data breach attorneys and former cybersecurity experts advocate for the rights of consumers impacted by such incident. You may want to work with one of these law firms as a plaintiff.

If you received notice of the AT&T breach and would like to see if you qualify for a settlement up to $750, you can start a claim here which takes less than 2 minutes.