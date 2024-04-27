Question: Are SARMs Legal?

Answer: No, SARMs (also known as Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) are not legal to purchase for human consumption. In most countries, including the United States, SARMs are considered unapproved drugs and are illegal to sell, purchase, or possess for human use without a valid prescription or proper authorization from regulatory agencies such as the FDA. SARMs can however be legally purchased online as “research chemicals,” and if you don’t ingest the compound then they technical aren’t illegal.

In 2018, the U.S. Senate introduced the SARMs Control Act (S.2742), which aimed to amend the Controlled Substances Act to include SARMs as Schedule III controlled substances. The bill sought to criminalize the possession and distribution of SARMs without a valid prescription. The SARMs Control Act did not become law, but it demonstrates the growing concern among lawmakers about the potential risks associated with these substances and the need for stricter regulation (so keep your eye on the legality going forward).

Many people still purchase and use SARMs for bodybuilding and performance enhancement purposes. The risk of getting caught and facing legal consequences is relatively low for individual users, as enforcement efforts primarily target suppliers and distributors rather than consumers.

The decision to use SARMs is a personal one that should be made after carefully considering the potential legal and health risks.

Legal Status of SARMs in the United States

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved SARMs for human use, classifying them as “unapproved drugs” and warns against side effects. The FDA has taken a firm stance against companies selling SARMs as dietary supplements, issuing warning letters to those making false claims about their products’ safety and efficacy. “The FDA is concerned about the potential health risks posed by these products,” states an agency spokesperson, “and we will continue to take action against companies that illegally market them.”

Despite the FDA’s position, SARMs are not currently listed under the Controlled Substances Act, which regulates drugs based on their potential for abuse and medical use. However, this could change in the future as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) continues to monitor the situation. “The legal status of SARMs is a moving target,” explains Dr. Michael Sachs a professor of law specializing in drug policy. “As more research emerges and public awareness grows, we may see a shift in how these substances are regulated.”

What About Prohormones vs SARMs?

From our legal perspective perspective, the main difference between SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) and prohormones is that while SARMs are currently unapproved drugs and are illegal to sell or distribute for human consumption, prohormones have been explicitly banned and classified as controlled substances in many countries. In the United States, the Anabolic Steroid Control Act of 2004 amended the Controlled Substances Act to include prohormones, making them Schedule III controlled substances.

Legal Status of SARMs in Other Countries

Canada: In Canada, SARMs are considered “experimental drugs” and are illegal to sell without a prescription. Health Canada has taken enforcement actions against companies selling SARMs, including seizing products and issuing public warnings.

United Kingdom: In the UK, SARMs are classified as “medicinal products” and cannot be sold without a license from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The MHRA has prosecuted individuals and companies for illegally selling SARMs, resulting in fines and prison sentences.

Australia: Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) prohibits the sale, supply, or advertising of SARMs without a prescription. The TGA has taken action against several companies for illegally importing and distributing SARMs, leading to significant fines.

Consequences of Illegal SARMs Use and Distribution

For individuals, the consequences of using SARMs illegally can be severe. In the U.S., possessing or distributing unapproved drugs can result in criminal charges, fines, and even imprisonment. While prosecutions specifically targeting SARMs users are relatively rare, the risk is still there. It’s essential to understand the potential legal ramifications before considering using these substances.

Businesses that sell SARMs illegally face even greater risks, including hefty fines, product seizures, and reputational damage. In recent years, several companies have been the target of legal action by the FDA and other regulatory agencies worldwide. “The message is clear,” states an FDA representative, “if you’re selling SARMs without proper approval, you’re putting your business and your customers at risk.”

Other Common Questions

Is it legal to travel with SARMs?

In most countries, including the United States, it is legal. SARMs are considered unapproved drugs or controlled substances in many jurisdictions, but they’re not a “scheduled drug” or a toxic or poisonous substance that would be dangerous to travel with, so yes it’s legal. Also a drug sniffing dog or screening swab at the airport is not calibrated to detect these substances.

Are SARMs considered steroids?

While SARMs and steroids both target androgen receptors, they are distinct substances. SARMs are designed to selectively target specific tissues, such as muscle and bone, while minimizing side effects on other organs. In contrast, steroids have a more widespread effect on the body. However, many countries classify SARMs and steroids under similar legal frameworks.

Is RAD-140 illegal?

RAD-140, also known as Testolone, is a SARM that is not approved for human use by the FDA or other major regulatory agencies. As such, it is illegal to sell or market RAD-140 for human consumption in most countries, including the United States. Use of RAD-140 without a prescription may also be illegal, depending on the jurisdiction. Simply possessing it for “research purposes” is legal however by all indications.

Is MK-677 illegal?

MK-677, or Ibutamoren, is not a SARM but rather a growth hormone secretagogue. Like SARMs, MK-677 is not approved for human use by the FDA or other major regulatory agencies. That doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t buy it or use it in secret however, as it’s more of a CYA deal by the manufacturers and retailers. Selling, distributing, or possessing MK-677 for human consumption without proper authorization is illegal in most countries.

Can you fail a drug test for SARMs?

Likely no. While SARMs are not specifically targeted in most standard drug tests, some advanced testing methods can detect their presence (mostly in competitive sports and anti-doping tests). However some SARMs products may be contaminated with other substances that are detectable in drug tests. Athletes subject to anti-doping regulations should be especially cautious, as SARMs are prohibited by most sports organizations.

Can you use SARMs in the military?

The use of SARMs is prohibited in the U.S. military and many other armed forces worldwide. The Department of Defense considers SARMs to be “high risk” substances that can potentially compromise the health and readiness of service members. Military personnel found using SARMs may face disciplinary action, including court-martial, under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The U.S. military doesn’t specifically test for SARMs in urine analysis or other drug tests, however if you’re caught with them in your possession they will want to know what it is and will likely find out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

