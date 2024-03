Question: Is it legal to marry your first cousin?

Answer 1 : It may be legal. The answer depends on your state’s laws if it is legal or not to marry your first cousin in the United States. In some cultures it’s much more common, and I know of several acquaintances that that have married first cousins. Though second cousin marriage is much more common Below is the state-by-state outline:

States Allowing First Cousin Marriages Without Restrictions:

States with Restrictions:

States Prohibiting First Cousin Marriages:

Outside of the USA? We don’t know the laws and regulations of other countries and don’t want to comment on them. Please do your own research and get legal counsel in whichever country you’re in if you plan to marry a relative or family member.

Additional In-Depth Attorney Answer:

It is legal to marry your first cousin in North Carolina. However, you cannot marry a double first cousin in North Carolina.

Additional In-Depth Attorney Answer:

Yes, in the State of Florida you can marry your 1st cousin. Florida Statute §741.21 prohibits marriages between people related by lineal consanguinity (relation in a direct line such as between parent, child and grandparent). It also prohibits a man from marrying his sister, aunt or niece and it prohibits a woman from marrying her brother, uncle or nephew. There is no prohibition against marrying a cousin. Several famous people have married their cousins including Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Albert Einstein and Rudy Giuliani.

